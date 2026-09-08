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Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Be Our Guest at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Disney’s first North American touring production of the beloved musical in over 25 years. Members of the original creative team have reunited to bring this enchanting and timeless tale to life in a breathtaking musical filled with the romance and spectacle audiences know and love.

Popejoy Hall
$52-$179
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Oct 18, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Popejoy Presents
(505) 277-9771
customerservice@popejoypresents.com
http://popejoypresents.com/
Popejoy Hall
203 Cornell Dr NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87106
(505) 277-8010
customerservice@popejoypresents.com
http://www.popejoypresents.com/