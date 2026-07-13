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Drag Bingo

Drag Bingo

When: Saturday, July 18th, 1-3 PM
Where: Canteen Brewhouse- 2381 Atzec Rd NE, 87107
Donation to play: $20
Advance VIP SEATING: https://www.zeffy.com/.../drag-bingo-at-canteen-brewery

July Drag Bingo!

July Drag Bingo is back at Canteen Brewhouse with Dee Dee Van Carter hosting alongside fabulous guest performers! Expect an afternoon filled with bingo, laughs, prizes, and plenty of fun at the Brewhouse.

Bring your friends, grab a beer, and settle in for one of our favorite monthly events. 

Canteen Brewhouse
20
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Canteen Brewhouse
5059202545
marketing@canteenbrewhouse.com
Canteen Brewhouse
Canteen Brewhouse
2381 Aztec Rd NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87107
+15058812737
https://canteenbrewhouse.com/