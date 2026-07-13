When: Saturday, July 18th, 1-3 PM

Where: Canteen Brewhouse- 2381 Atzec Rd NE, 87107

Donation to play: $20

Advance VIP SEATING: https://www.zeffy.com/.../drag-bingo-at-canteen-brewery

July Drag Bingo!

July Drag Bingo is back at Canteen Brewhouse with Dee Dee Van Carter hosting alongside fabulous guest performers! Expect an afternoon filled with bingo, laughs, prizes, and plenty of fun at the Brewhouse.

Bring your friends, grab a beer, and settle in for one of our favorite monthly events.