Drag Bingo
Drag Bingo
When: Saturday, July 18th, 1-3 PM
Where: Canteen Brewhouse- 2381 Atzec Rd NE, 87107
Donation to play: $20
Advance VIP SEATING: https://www.zeffy.com/.../drag-bingo-at-canteen-brewery
July Drag Bingo!
July Drag Bingo is back at Canteen Brewhouse with Dee Dee Van Carter hosting alongside fabulous guest performers! Expect an afternoon filled with bingo, laughs, prizes, and plenty of fun at the Brewhouse.
Bring your friends, grab a beer, and settle in for one of our favorite monthly events.
Canteen Brewhouse
20
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Canteen Brewhouse
5059202545
marketing@canteenbrewhouse.com
Canteen Brewhouse
2381 Aztec Rd NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87107
+15058812737