Drag Me to Pride

Kick off Pride with Albuquerque's best queens, comics, singers and burlesque performers along with Ilona Verley from Canada's Drag Race!

Canada's Drag Race Queen Ilona Verley returns to Albuquerque and Jensen Entertainment to help kick off Pride at Juno! Your host Rainbownita will share the city's best performers from queens like Goddess and Khronic, singers like Samual Guajardo and Vince Montoya, burlesque performers like Juni, comics like Mary Byrd and many many many more

VIP tickets include Meet and Greet, Reserved Seating and Swag!

Use the code of your favourite entertainer to make your General Admission ticket $15!