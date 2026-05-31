Earth to Table: Unearthing Futures Feast

Harwood Museum of Art invites you to a fundraising dinner at the intersection of art, land, and shared ritual. Earth to Table brings together the artists, curators, and supporters of Unearthing Futures / Desenterrando Futuros for an intimate, one-night-only feast held at the historic La Hacienda de los Martinez, curated by /shed and led by artist-chef Johnny Ortiz-Concha.

Image courtesy of /shed project.