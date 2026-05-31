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Earth to Table: Unearthing Futures Feast

Earth to Table: Unearthing Futures Feast

Harwood Museum of Art invites you to a fundraising dinner at the intersection of art, land, and shared ritual. Earth to Table brings together the artists, curators, and supporters of Unearthing Futures / Desenterrando Futuros for an intimate, one-night-only feast held at the historic La Hacienda de los Martinez, curated by /shed and led by artist-chef Johnny Ortiz-Concha.

Image courtesy of /shed project.

Harwood Museum of Art
$275 - $5000
02:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Harwood Museum of Art
575-758-9826
info@harwoodmuseum.org
harwoodmuseum.org
Harwood Museum of Art
238 Ledoux Street
Taos, New Mexico 87571
info@harwoodmuseum.com
https://harwoodmuseum.org/