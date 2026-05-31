Earth to Table: Unearthing Futures Feast
Earth to Table: Unearthing Futures Feast
Harwood Museum of Art invites you to a fundraising dinner at the intersection of art, land, and shared ritual. Earth to Table brings together the artists, curators, and supporters of Unearthing Futures / Desenterrando Futuros for an intimate, one-night-only feast held at the historic La Hacienda de los Martinez, curated by /shed and led by artist-chef Johnny Ortiz-Concha.
Image courtesy of /shed project.
Harwood Museum of Art
$275 - $5000
02:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Harwood Museum of Art
575-758-9826
info@harwoodmuseum.org
Harwood Museum of Art
238 Ledoux StreetTaos, New Mexico 87571
info@harwoodmuseum.com