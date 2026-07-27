El Palacio Summer Issue Reading and Q&A

Join us for a panel and conversation with four featured authors from the summer issue of El Palacio magazine at FUSION | 708 on Sunday, August 2, at 2 PM.

Editor of El Palacio, Emily Withnall, and summer issue contributors Estevan Rael-Gálvez, Myrriah Gómez, Lazarus Letcher, and Oliver Horn will discuss New Mexico history—from Indigenous enslavement to Black and queer experiences on Route 66 to the loss of communal land grant land to the state’s nuclear legacy—and the nature of the archive. What do archives include and what do they exclude? How do we make sense of the past when our archives are incomplete—and how do we map our way forward? As the U.S. commemorates the 250th anniversary of the founding of the country, and the centennial of Route 66, El Palacio contributors will grapple with these questions and more. An audience Q&A will follow the discussion.

Copies of the Summer 2026 issue of El Palacio, featuring the panelists’ articles, will be available for sale. In addition, Page 1 Books will be selling Myrriah Gómez’s book, Nuclear Nuevo México, and other books that complement the themes in the summer issue.