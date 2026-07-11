Exhibition Tour
Exhibition Tour
Join Harwood Education Staff for an in-depth look at Unearthing Futures / Desenterrando Futuros on this guided one-hour exhibition tour. Tour is included with admission but we suggest at least a $5 per person donation for joining the tour.
We request advance notice for groups of 10 or more. Learn more about our group admission and private tour programs at harwoodmuseum.org
Image: Joanna Keane Lopez, Clay Song, 2022, adobe, land sourced colored clays, mica.
Harwood Museum of Art
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Harwood Museum of Art
575-758-9826
info@harwoodmuseum.org
Harwood Museum of Art
238 Ledoux StreetTaos, New Mexico 87571
info@harwoodmuseum.com