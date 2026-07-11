© 2026 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Exhibition Tour

Exhibition Tour

Join Harwood Education Staff for an in-depth look at Unearthing Futures / Desenterrando Futuros on this guided one-hour exhibition tour. Tour is included with admission but we suggest at least a $5 per person donation for joining the tour.

We request advance notice for groups of 10 or more. Learn more about our group admission and private tour programs at harwoodmuseum.org

Image: Joanna Keane Lopez, Clay Song, 2022, adobe, land sourced colored clays, mica.

Harwood Museum of Art
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

The Harwood Museum of Art
575-758-9826
info@harwoodmuseum.org
harwoodmuseum.org
Harwood Museum of Art
238 Ledoux Street
Taos, New Mexico 87571
info@harwoodmuseum.com
https://harwoodmuseum.org/