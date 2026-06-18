Join Harwood Education Staff for an in-depth look at Unearthing Futures / Desenterrando Futuros on this guided one-hour exhibition tour. Tour is included with admission but we suggest at least a $5 per person donation for joining the tour. Sundays are always free to Taos County residents.

We request advance notice for groups of 10 or more. Learn more about our group admission and private tour program here.

Image: Joanna Keane Lopez, Clay Song, 2022, adobe, land sourced colored clays, mica.