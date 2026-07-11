© 2026 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Family Exhibition Tour

Family Exhibition Tour

Join Harwood Education Staff for an in-depth look at Unearthing Futures / Desenterrando Futuros on this guided one-hour exhibition tour. All ages are welcome, but this family tour will be aimed at ages 5-10 and their care givers. All children must be accompanied by an adult. This program is included with admission to the museum, but we suggest a $5 donation for joining the tour.

We request advance notice for groups of 10 or more. Learn more about our group admission and private tour program at harwoodmuseum.org

Image: School Tour, March 2025, Nicholas Herrera: El Rito Santero, September 21, 2024 – June 1, 2025. Harwood Museum of Art. Photo: Shayla Blatchford Photography.

Harwood Museum of Art
$5
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM, every month on Saturday through Dec 05, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Harwood Museum of Art
575-758-9826
info@harwoodmuseum.org
harwoodmuseum.org
Harwood Museum of Art
238 Ledoux Street
Taos, New Mexico 87571
info@harwoodmuseum.com
https://harwoodmuseum.org/