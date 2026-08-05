Fiesta Flamenca Burqueña is a Flamenco festival presented by Flamenco Works in downtown Albuquerque. The festival transforms the heart of the city into a vibrant cultural hub featuring world-class flamenco dance, live music, educational workshops, cultural experiences, food, and community activities. Designed for all ages, Fiesta Flamenca Burqueña invites you to discover the passion, artistry, and rich cultural traditions of Flamenco while fostering connection, learning, and appreciation through unforgettable experiences.

Join us on September 26th at Civic Plaza! This vibrant event showcases legendary Flamenco artist "El Torombo" alongside world-class artists from the U.S. and Spain, and brings together extraordinary performances under an iconic New Mexican sunset. The festival features a full evening of world-class Flamenco dance and music, food trucks, beverages, and kids' activities! Opening the performance will be Flamenco Works youth company, Flamenquitas del Barrio, as well as Jesús Muñoz Flamenco, a nationally recognized Flamenco touring company based in Albuquerque. The night will culminate with performances from legendary Flamenco artist "El Torombo".

Stick around the next day, September 27th, to experience Flamenco in its most authentic form, up close and personal. Located inside a historic Route 66 venue, this evening performance will be a night to remember. Sit close enough to feel the stage vibrate with fast footwork, immerse yourself in the soulful, passionate energy, and be taken away by the "duende" or magic of the dance and music.