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Floral Abstraction: Colored Pencils and Mixed Media w/ Lea Anderson

Floral Abstraction: Colored Pencils and Mixed Media w/ Lea Anderson

Explore luscious surfaces, and possibilities of incorporating colored pencils into mixed media!

Harwood Art Center
$150-180
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Sep 06, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Harwood Art Center
gallery@harwoodartcenter.org
www.harwoodartcenter.org

Artist Group Info

Lea Anderson
leadeniseanderson@gmail.com
leaandersonart.com
Harwood Art Center
1114 7th Street N.W.
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87120
5052426367
gallery@harwoodartcenter.org
www.harwoodartcenter.org