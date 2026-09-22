Join us at FUSION | 708 on Saturday, September 26, at 7 PM for The Folding Space Conduction Ensemble.

Come witness the edge of musical creation with the 14-piece Folding Space Conduction Ensemble. Utilizing 50 signs and gestures the Folding Space Conduction Ensemble creates real time spontaneous improvised musical compositions. The group features 14 of the most regarded and accomplished musicians, actors, and improvisers in New Mexico. Carlos Santistevan conducts and creates the structure while the musicians provide the content. The result is large ensemble improvised music that moves with the agility of a tightly composed/rehearsed trio.

TICKETS: $20 in advance

Pay What You Wish at the door.

“In Santistevan’s hands, Dino’s baton continues to conduct new sonic explorations, ensuring this rare musical form persists and evolves for future generations to discover.” —SF Reporter

“A mind blowing performance…a beautiful exercise in collectivity” —Offside