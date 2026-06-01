Workshop: Found Poems Along the Rio Grande

Saturday June 6th, 2pm-4pm at Alpaca

masks required and provided at all programming

Register by June 5

Join alma valdez-garcia and imogen smith at Alpaca Gallery for an afternoon of group reading, writing, and weaving on Saturday, June 6 from 2-4pm.

Taking a selection of poems from Etel Adnan, Jimmy Santiago Baca, Mei-Mei Berssenbrugge, CAConrad, Dolores Dorante, June Jordan, NH Pritchard, Daisy Zamora as found materials, alongside our own writing & items foraged along the Rio Grande, each person will leave with both a new weaving and poem, made on a loom with materials foraged along the Rio Grande.

In cutting up and rearranging words from other thinkers (alongside our own), our hope is that the process will offer up new possibilities of speaking towards our collective histories, dreams, and often overlapping forms of witnessing.

Bring along items to add to your weaving (fabric, plants, poems, receipts, etc.)

Some willingness required.

$20, no one turned away. Light snacks and drinks will be provided.

Kn95 masks required and provided. We ask that you mask unless physically unable to do so to make the space accessible for disabled and chronically ill attendees.