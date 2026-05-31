Friends of the Library Route 66 Centennial Sale

Travel Route 66 to arrive at your next favorite book!

From roadside attractions and harrowing travel tales to cookbooks from your favorite stops along the way, we've got something to explore Route 66 for every reader!

In addition to our Route 66 Centennial feature, you'll find lots of great gently used fiction and nonfiction of all genres as well as children’s books, art, CDs, DVDs, vinyl, and more.

The Friends of the Public Library is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that supports the library by providing funding for programs such as Summer Reading and staff development.

Our Monthly Book Sales are held on the second Saturday of every month, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm, in the Main Library's Lower Level. This sale boasts more than 25,000 items, all at 70–90% off list price. Paperbacks start at just 25 cents each! Most CDs and DVDs are just $1 each.

Entry is free for Friends members and $2 for non-members before noon.

The Friends of the Library use funds from the Bookshop and Book Sales to support the Public Library Albuquerque and Bernalillo County programs, such as the Summer Reading Program and El Día de los Niños, as well as staff development, community outreach, and more.

The Friends rely on the generous donations of books and other media from the community. Small donations can be dropped off at the local library branches, and larger donations at the Main Library. For more information about the Book Sales, Bookshop, donation guidelines, and how to become a member, please visit www.friendsofthepubliclibrary.org.