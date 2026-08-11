From the Roundhouse: The Future of Housing in New Mexico

New Mexico faces a housing shortage of at least 58,000 homes. Too many New Mexicans struggle to find housing they can afford, and homelessness remains a growing challenge in communities across the state. What role can the Legislature play in closing the gap?

Join Senator Heather Berghmans, Representative Cristina Parajón, Representative Jonathan Henry, and Representative Reena Szczepanski for a timely conversation about the future of housing in New Mexico. Hear what the Legislature has accomplished, what lawmakers are considering for the 2027 session, and what ideas from other states could help move the needle here. Whether you're a homeowner, renter, housing advocate, or simply concerned about your community's future, you'll leave with a deeper understanding of the challenges, the opportunities, and the policies that can help create more attainable housing for all New Mexicans.

