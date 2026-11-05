FUSION Theatre Company presents LIBERATION

Winner of the 2026 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2026 Tony Award for Best Play

Directed by FUSION co-founder Laurie Thomas, the ensemble cast features Jacqueline Reid, Ryan Jason Cook, Wendy Barker, Imani Caldwell, Ashley Deleona, Angela Littleton, Christy Lopez, and Wendy Scott. LIBERATION won the 2026 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2026 Tony Award for Best Play.

"[Liberation is] about community and the power of community. And there's fewer and fewer places to find that. And I think the theatre is one of those places where I still go for that." —Bess Wohl

“An unadulterated pleasure. Powerfully moving and funny…” —New York Times

“A superb enthralling emotional knockout... an extraordinary must-see…”

—Washington Post

“Fiery, funny and provocative.” —The Guardian

What happens after the revolution? Liberation animates the ideals of a generation meeting the realities of a lifetime. Sparkling with wit and irresistible humor, Wohl’s Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning comedy celebrates the messy business of changing the world—and yourself. As the play moves between a vibrant women's liberation retreat in the 1970s and the present day, seven extraordinary women weave their memories, idealism, and hard-earned experiences into a rich meditation on feminism, intimate relationships, and the passage of time. “This is a play I’ve been living with my whole life. I grew up with a mom who worked at Ms. Magazine. I first went to Ms. when I was a baby. I have pictures of me bouncing on my mom’s lap in her office [next to] a big poster of Wonder Woman.” –Bess Wohl

Performances will be November 12–28 on Thursdays & Fridays at 7 PM, the third Wednesday at 7 PM, Saturdays at 2 PM & 7 PM, and Sundays at 3 PM. Opening night features a pre-show reception with doors opening at 6 PM!

Additional performances will be at Taos Center for the Arts on Sunday, November 22, at 3 PM and in Las Cruces at ASNMSU Center for the Arts on Saturday, November 28, at 2 PM.

FUSION | 708

708 1st. St. NW

Downtown ABQ

Subscriptions: General Admission: $110 | Seniors over 65: $100 | Students: $55

Individual Tickets: General Admission: $40 | Seniors over 65: $35 | Students: $20

Thanks to the City of Albuquerque, Pay What You Wish Ticketing is available!

FUSION PERFORMANCES

Thursday, November 12, at 7 PM

Friday, November 13, at 7 PM

Saturday, November 14, at 2 PM & 7 PM

Sunday, November 15, at 3 PM

Thursday, November 19, at 7 PM

Friday, November 20, at 7 PM

Saturday, November 21, at 2 PM & 7 PM

Wednesday, November 25, at 7 PM

Friday, November 27, at 7 PM

TAOS CENTER FOR THE ARTS PERFORMANCE

Sunday, November 22, at 3 PM

Taos Center for The Arts

145 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte

Taos, NM 87571

LAS CRUCES PERFORMANCES

Saturday, November 28, at 2 PM

ASNMSU Center for the Arts

1000 E University Ave

Las Cruces, NM 88003