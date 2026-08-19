FUSION Theatre Company presents THE RIVER

“I was trying to write something very intense, and very simple, about our nature: how we try to be fearless…” – Jez Butterworth

“What [The River] shares with its predecessor [Jerusalem] is a belief in the numinous and in personalities that defy ready analysis. One exits the theater asking questions, and enriched.” —New York Times

“Butterworth [is] also writing a metatheatrical reflection on drama, trying to see what happens when you invent a set of new, introspective rules for a play.” —The Oxford Culture Review

A remote cabin. A rushing river. Two strangers—and secrets as deep as the water below. In Jez Butterworth's mesmerizing The River, an ordinary weekend unfolds into a haunting exploration of love, loss, and the mysteries we keep hidden, even from ourselves. Rich with lyrical dialogue and quiet tension, this gripping psychological drama invites you into a world where nature mirrors the human heart and every cast line reaches toward the unknown. Speaking about his writing process for The River, Butterworth reveals, “I think that it's like a treasure hunt where you're following the signs, following the breadcrumbs. And, I use as my guide whether or not I'm getting goosebumps in what happens next. And I won't go down roads where they're not available. And I rely on the fact that those goosebumps equal some kind of truth—that if I get them, somebody else might get them.”

Performances will be from September 10–20. FUSION performances will be on Thursdays & Fridays at 7 PM, Saturdays at 2 PM & 7 PM, and Sundays at 3 PM. Opening night features a pre-show reception with doors opening at 6 PM! An additional performance will be at Taos Center for the Arts on Sunday, September 20, at 3 PM.

FUSION | The Cell

700 1st. St. NW

Downtown ABQ

Subscriptions: General Admission: $110 | Seniors over 65: $100 | Students: $55

Individual Tickets: General Admission: $40 | Seniors over 65: $35 | Students: $20

Thanks to the City of Albuquerque, Pay What You Wish Ticketing is available!

FUSION PERFORMANCES

Thursday, September 10, at 7 PM

Friday, September 11, at 7 PM

Saturday, September 12, at 2 PM & 7 PM

Sunday, September 13, at 3 PM

Thursday, September 17, at 7 PM

Friday, September 18, at 7 PM

Saturday, September 19, at 2 PM & 7 PM

TAOS CENTER FOR THE ARTS PERFORMANCE

Sunday, September 20, at 3 PM

﻿Learn more about THE RIVER and FUSION's upcoming production in an interview with director Michael Samuel Kaplan, "Butterworth at FUSION: In Conversation with Michael Samuel Kaplan," by FUSION staff writer Rudolfo Carrillo.