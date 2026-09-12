Global Forum on Pollution Control & Sustainable Environment (POLLUTIONFORUM2027)

About the Conference

The Global Forum on Pollution Control & Sustainable Environment (POLLUTIONFORUM2027) is an international scientific conference organized by Vidknox Group, bringing together distinguished researchers, academicians, scientists, environmental engineers, policymakers, industry professionals, innovators, and students from across the globe. The conference will be held on May 06–07, 2027, in London, United Kingdom, and aims to provide a dynamic platform for exchanging innovative ideas, sharing cutting-edge research, and fostering collaborations that contribute to environmental sustainability and pollution mitigation.

As environmental challenges continue to intensify due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, climate change, and increasing resource consumption, there is a growing need for interdisciplinary approaches and sustainable solutions. POLLUTIONFORUM2027 serves as a global meeting point where experts from academia, industry, government organizations, and environmental agencies can discuss emerging technologies, scientific advancements, policy frameworks, and engineering solutions that promote a cleaner and healthier environment.

The conference will feature keynote lectures, plenary sessions, invited talks, oral and poster presentations, panel discussions, networking sessions, and industry exhibitions. Participants will have the opportunity to present their latest findings, establish international collaborations, and explore innovative strategies for addressing some of the world's most pressing environmental issues.

POLLUTIONFORUM2027 encourages the exchange of knowledge across multiple disciplines, including environmental science, engineering, renewable energy, climate studies, ecology, marine sciences, geosciences, pollution monitoring, waste management, environmental chemistry, sustainable technologies, and emerging green innovations. The event will also highlight the role of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), remote sensing, big data analytics, nanotechnology, and smart environmental monitoring systems in achieving sustainable development goals.

Conference Objectives

The conference is designed to:

• Provide an international platform for researchers and professionals to present their latest scientific discoveries.

• Promote interdisciplinary collaboration between academia, industry, and government organizations.

• Explore innovative technologies for pollution prevention, environmental protection, and sustainable development.

• Discuss practical solutions for addressing climate change, environmental degradation, and natural resource conservation.

• Encourage international networking and long-term research collaborations.

• Support early-career researchers and students by providing opportunities to present their work and interact with leading experts.

• Showcase emerging technologies and industrial innovations that contribute to environmental sustainability.

Conference Themes

POLLUTIONFORUM2027 welcomes original research, case studies, industrial applications, and review papers in, but not limited to, the following areas:

Pollution

Environment

Climate Change

Global Warming

Green and Renewable Energy

Recycling & Waste Management

Bioenergy and Biofuels

Bioremediation

Environmental Chemistry & Engineering

Oceanography and Marine Biology

Geophysics and Geo-techniques

Geosciences

Green Nanotechnology

Ecology and Ecosystems

Environmental AI & Data Analytics

Plastic Pollution & Recycling

Who Should Attend?

The conference welcomes participation from:

• Researchers and Scientists

• University Professors and Faculty Members

• Department Heads and Deans

• Environmental Engineers

• Civil Engineers

• Climate Scientists

• Marine Scientists

• Geologists and Geophysicists

• Renewable Energy Experts

• Environmental Consultants

• Government Officials and Policymakers

• Industry Professionals

• NGOs and Environmental Organizations

• Graduate Students and Research Scholars

• Corporate Sustainability Leaders

• Technology Developers and Innovators

Why Attend?

Attending POLLUTIONFORUM2027 provides participants with numerous professional and academic benefits, including:

• Present research to an international audience.

• Learn about the latest scientific developments and emerging technologies.

• Network with globally recognized experts and researchers.

• Establish new research collaborations and partnerships.

• Exchange ideas with professionals from academia, industry, and government.

• Gain insights into sustainable environmental practices and innovative engineering solutions.

• Explore publication opportunities and future collaborative research projects.

• Enhance professional development through keynote sessions and technical discussions.

• Experience London's rich scientific, cultural, and historical heritage while participating in a world-class international conference.

Join Us in London

The Global Forum on Pollution Control & Sustainable Environment (POLLUTIONFORUM2027) invites researchers, scientists, engineers, academicians, policymakers, industry professionals, and students from around the world to contribute their expertise and become part of this premier international event. Together, we can advance scientific knowledge, develop sustainable technologies, and create innovative solutions that address global environmental challenges for a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future.

Conference Details

• Conference: Global Forum on Pollution Control & Sustainable Environment (POLLUTIONFORUM2027)

• Dates: May 06–07, 2027

• Venue: London, United Kingdom

• Organized by: Vidknox Group

• Website: https://vidknoxgroup.com/pollutionforum

• Email: pollutionforum2027@vidknoxgroup.com

• Contact: +44 1332 313 371

