Harwood Education Program Virtual Town Hall

Join Harwood Museum’s Curator of Education + Public Programs, Gwendolyn Fernandez, for a virtual town hall event. She will share impact data from the previous year as well as a look at current and future Harwood Education projects. This event is part of Harwood’s annual Thrive Through Art Campaign. Help us reach our goal of raising $20,000 by October 31. Give today!

Please register to attend this virtual program: https://unm.zoom.us/meeting/register/iXIi6VKBTBiKZtcANCF4rQ

Image: Harwood School Tour, March 2025. Nicholas Herrera: El Rito Santero, September 21, 2024–June1, 2025, Harwood Museum of Art. Shayla Blatchford Photography.