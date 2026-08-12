HORIZON (i am within a vast structure in my dreams) is a three-part performance, workshop series, temporary reading room, and micro-radio. The series is divided into three themes:

thread (what is coming is more than what is gone)

body (thousands of militants in the streets)

home (there are trees in the future)

home (there are trees in the future) features poets who are dreaming, building, and protecting our collective futures. We will present readings and performances from Chasity Salvador, riel bellow, and Lupita Limón Corrales.

HORIZON features artists who work in audio-visual poetics including: concrete poetry, signage, asemic writing, collage, video art, scores and composition, sound, and performance. This series focuses on poets, performers, and organizers who treat language as a material infrastructure and the letter as a sculptural element meant to be shaped or sounded out – considering words not only for what they convey, but also their shape on a page, wall, or public space. Each performance will be partnered with a workshop that will employ text as a visual form.

Inspired by mobile and fugitive libraries, HORIZON will also be a reading room and space of study that will be open to the public on Saturdays and Mondays in July and August.

