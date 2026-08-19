https://www.fusionnm.org/upcoming/2026/8/29/in-rhythm-festival-saturday-night-party

The In Rhythm Festival is bringing the party to FUSION | 708 on Saturday, August 29, at 9 PM, featuring San Francisco’s DJ Walt Digz! This is one portion of a three-day festival.

Dj Walt Digz is the original Bay Area “Timba Dj” and a pioneer of San Francisco’s Cuban dance scene. Through añejo productions, he helped create the city’s Timba party format. In his promotional work, Walt has worked with major Cuban and Latin music concerts and festivals across the country.

In Rhythm Fest: A New Mexico Community Event is a three-night, two-day celebration of Culture, Community, and Connection, including two unforgettable days of dance workshops led by top local and international instructors. This event offers 30 diverse classes in styles like Casino Salsa (Cuban Salsa), Rueda de Casino, Rumba, Salsa on 1 & 2, Bachata, Bachatango, Kizomba, Cha Cha Cha, Cumbia, Latin Hip Hop, and more. From body movement to musicality and Guaguancó, there’s something for everyone.

Put what you learn into practice with 3 nights of incredible social dancing. Kick off the Festival weekend with Grammy Award-winning Spanish Harlem Orchestra at the Albuquerque Museum (2000 Mountain Rd NW) on Friday night. Continue the party with DJ Walt Digz from San Francisco at FUSION (708 1st St NW) on Saturday, and close out the festival on Sunday, when we will be back at the National Hispanic Cultural Center (NHCC) with Albuquerque’s best local DJs and DJ Walt Digz showcasing their Sabor!

In Rhythm Fest 2026: A New Mexico Community Event

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

August 28–30, 2026

10:00 AM to 11:00 PM (breakdown below)

Locations: NHCC Campus, FUSION, and Albuquerque Museum