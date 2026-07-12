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"If These Walls Could Talk: Stories of our Ancestors" with Taos Walking Tours

"If These Walls Could Talk: Stories of our Ancestors" with Taos Walking Tours

Meet Dr. Theresa “Tessa” Córdova at Harwood Museum of Art to begin this hour and a half historic walking tour from Ledoux Street to Taos Plaza. Ticket includes Harwood Museum Day Pass. No video recording. Historic Walking Tour tickets cost $20 per person. Taos Walking Tours accepts cash or Venmo. Due at the end of the tour.

Photo by Jaelyn DeMaria, PhD

Harwood Museum of Art
$29
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

The Harwood Museum of Art
575-758-9826
info@harwoodmuseum.org
harwoodmuseum.org
Harwood Museum of Art
238 Ledoux Street
Taos, New Mexico 87571
info@harwoodmuseum.com
https://harwoodmuseum.org/