IFAM Insider Film Screening: HANDMADE FUTURE

HANDMADE FUTURE follows artisans in six countries preserving heritage, navigating the complex role of middlemen, and advancing responsible trade—pushing back against fast, cheap production to quietly restore a frayed world through beauty and human connection.

From rug weavers in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains and block printers in India’s Golden Triangle to Appalachian broom makers in Kentucky and recycled-glass blowers in Kenya, HANDMADE FUTURE showcases craftspeople worldwide whose work carries generations of skill, culture and creativity. It considers the ethics, artistry and equity of the global craft economy—highlighting the beauty of handwork, the pressures makers face, and those determined to keep their traditions alive in a rapidly modernizing world. The film reflects on how artisans might guide us towards a more sustainable, community-focused future.

The Filmmakers:

Kirsten and Brandon Dickerson (former residents and ongoing friends of Fredericksburg) are at the helm of HANDMADE FUTURE. Their partnership as filmmakers ensures the blend of creative storytelling and visionary leadership, grounded in decades of experience in both film and social impact initiatives involving artisans and people living on the margins of our global community.