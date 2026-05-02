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International conference on Artificial Intelligence, Data Science & Machine Learning

International conference on Artificial Intelligence, Data Science & Machine Learning

It is my pleasure to welcome you to the 7ᵗʰ International Conference on Artificial Intelligence, Data Science & Machine Learning, themed “Exploring Recent Advances in Artificial Intelligence: AI Agents, Avatars, and Digital Twins in the New Era,” scheduled for April 21-22, 2027.

Prince Palace Hotel , Bangkok, Thailand
449$
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 21 Apr 2027
Prince Palace Hotel , Bangkok, Thailand
kirankumarjwala51@gmail.com
https://hkconferences.com/ai-conference/