IPCC 2026 Gala
IPCC 2026 Gala
Join the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center for a special evening marking our 50th Anniversary. The Annual Gala is a moment to gather in community, honor Pueblo voices, and support the ongoing work of cultural preservation and education.
Whether you attend as a guest or participate as a sponsor, your presence helps sustain Pueblo‑led programs that serve communities today and for generations to come.
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
5058437270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
2401 12th Street NWAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87104
5058437270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com