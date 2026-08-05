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IPCC 2026 Gala

IPCC 2026 Gala

Join the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center for a special evening marking our 50th Anniversary. The Annual Gala is a moment to gather in community, honor Pueblo voices, and support the ongoing work of cultural preservation and education.
Whether you attend as a guest or participate as a sponsor, your presence helps sustain Pueblo‑led programs that serve communities today and for generations to come.

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
5058437270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
https://indianpueblo.org/
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
2401 12th Street NW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87104
5058437270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
https://indianpueblo.org/