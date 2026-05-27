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IPEC Famer Training

IPEC Famer Training

The Indian Pueblo Entrepreneur Complex will be holding free trainings for farmers, gardeners, and anyone who would like to learn more about growing. Topics include summer and fall planting techniques, hydroponics systems, DIY cold-bot build, and post-harvest handling. These trainings are ideal for those in rural and urban settings alike. All trainings will be held at the Indigenous Farm Hub at 6370 Corrales Road, Corrales, NM. To register, contact Latrell Kaye at 505-451-2860 or lkaye@indianpueblo.com. Space is limited, so make sure to register soon.

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Indian Pueblo Entrepreneur Complex
505-451-2860
https://indianpuebloec.org/
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
2401 12th Street NW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87104
5058437270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
https://indianpueblo.org/