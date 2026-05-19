Jack County Line presents “Songwriter Sundays”: A Residency

Join us for monthly performances of the original songs of New Mexico based Jack County Line. Michael Allison, JD Johnston, and Norm Toy explore love, joy, and heartbreak set against the horizons of the American southwest. This month’s event is on Sunday, June 21, at 2:30 PM. The June 21 show will include special performing guests Arizona Music Hall of Famer Walt Richardson and Levi Richardson.

Jack County Line, formed in 2023, is a collaboration among singer-songwriters Michael Allison and JD Johnston and multi-instrumentalist, studio engineer, and producer Norm Toy. The group focuses on original songs that blend Americana, progressive country and contemporary folk and rock. From the joyful “Arc of a Rainbow” to the desolate and thought-provoking “Bosque Redondo,” as well as many others, JCL explores beauty, heartbreak, and the emotional landscapes of the American southwest.

While Allison, Johnston and Toy come from very different personal and creative backgrounds, each believes in the sharing of common human experience through the poetry of song. We portray the world as we have seen and felt it, the joyful and the sad, the good and the bad.

JCL has two releases to date, “Jack County Lines” and “100 Miles from Somewhere,” both of which are available on all major streaming platforms and as downloads from their website.

The group continues to write, play, and record and will perform monthly live versions of many of their songs—join us on June 21, 2026, at FUSION. Tickets are available on a Pay What You Wish basis.

Learn more about JD Johnston and Jack County Line in "An American Singer-Songwriter" by FUSION staff writer, Rudolfo Carrillo.

Please join us!

FUTURE DATES:

June 21 |‍ ‍July 12‍ ‍| August 9 |‍ ‍September 27

Free parkingis available in FUSION’s lot.