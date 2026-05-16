JOHN BEECH | Across the Surface

May 29 – June 27, 2026

Opening Reception with the Artist

Friday, May 29, 2026, from 5-7 p.m.

Charlotte Jackson Fine Art

“A Conversation with John Beech and David Chickey”

Saturday, May 30, 2026, from 2-4 p.m. at Charlotte Jackson Fine Art

They are not just black and white photos. The subject matter is urban: city streets, industrial sites, alleyways, warehouse facades. Within them is the accumulated flotsam and jetsam of human life in a city: dumpsters, random pieces of abandoned furniture, bits construction equipment. But each photo is also ground for the artist's intervention: blobs and washes of paint, ink marks, strips of tape.

We humans take things for granted: a street, a chair, the passage of time. How long since you really saw that alley, that tree? The Photo-Paintings and Monotypes of John Beech do just this. They challenge our preconceptions, providing the jolt, the pause, that invites us to pay closer attention. These works confound our sense of what a photo is, what a painting is, and how we see art and the world. Across the Surface provides a survey of Beech's Photo-Paintings and Monotypes from across the decades and dovetails with the announcement of a new book about this particular body of work forthcoming from Radius Books in spring 2027.

Beech's art brings together expected and unexpected in ways that allow the viewer to see anew and to experience a whole beyond the sum of these disparate parts.

