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Josh Gates Live!

Josh Gates Live!

Join explorer, television host, and bestselling author Josh Gates, star of Discovery Channel’s Expedition Unknown and Josh Gates Tonight, for an evening of adventure. Travel around the world through stories from Gates’ greatest expeditions as he shares thrilling discoveries, hilarious misadventures, and insights into history’s greatest mysteries.

Popejoy Hall
$34-$88
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 10 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Popejoy Presents
(505) 277-9771
customerservice@popejoypresents.com
http://popejoypresents.com/
Popejoy Hall
203 Cornell Dr NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87106
(505) 277-8010
customerservice@popejoypresents.com
http://www.popejoypresents.com/