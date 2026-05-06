Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo: Stories from Japan

A show of hilarity and culture in equal doses!

Katsura Sunshine is coming to the stage in FUSION | The Cell on Sunday, May 17, at 3 PM!

Katsura Sunshine completed his grueling traditional apprenticeship in Rakugo comic storytelling under the great Rakugo Master Katsura Bunshi VI in 2011.

His performances have delighted audiences throughout the world as well as all over Japan.

Sunshine has graced the Broadway stage with a different delightful Japanese story each month since 2019, at the famous New World Stages in Manhattan.

Come for an hour of laughter and leave with a piece of Japan in your heart!

"A Master Storyteller!" —The New York Times

"The King of Kimono Comedy!" —Reuters New York

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"There is only one Sunshine!" —The New Yorker

Tickets are $35.