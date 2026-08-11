Kellen Erskine Stand-Up Comedy Show

Comedian Kellen Erskine is coming to FUSION | 708 on Saturday, August 15, at 8 PM!

With three Dry Bar specials and an appearance on Conan, Kellen is bringing his observational humor to Albuquerque for the first time! With a new hour of material, Kellen is excited to share fresh observations, one liners, razor-sharp crowd banter, and new stories—including the time he bombed in front of his comedy hero, Robin Williams.

Kellen Erskine has appeared on Conan, Comedy Central's Next Up, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, NBC's America's Got Talent, season 3 of Nate Bargatze’s “Nateland Presents: The Showcase,” and the Amazon Original Series Inside Jokes. He has three comedy specials with DryBar Comedy, "Negative Comments," "Composed," and “Where are the Liars?” and has garnered over 300 million views across social media (50M+ views alone from a super viral joke about bike locks…). Kellen was also named one of TBS's Top Ten Comics to Watch and has performed on the “New Faces” showcase at the prestigious Just For Laughs comedy festival in Montreal. He currently tours the country and hosts The Book Pile, a comedy podcast about books.

Free parking is available in FUSION’s lot. For more parking information, click here.

TICKETING

VIP $35 (table seating)

General admission $25 (standard theatre seating)