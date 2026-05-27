Kory Quinn House Concert

Join us as we welcome traveling singer and songwriter Kory Quinn, who has multiple recordings released. He made a John Prine tribute, played nationally, and has shared a stage with Leone Russel, Ramblin’ Jack Elliot, The Henhouse Prowlers, Shake Russel, and many more. Kory will be on his way to Portland, having moved recently from there to Houston. His songwriting has been described as adroit and surefooted, offering sturdily constructed country, folk, and Cajun-tinged songs. He attributes the flare in his guitar playing style to his passion for Django Reinhardt and Piedmont blues. His is a refreshing, homespun take on Americana with the kind of songs that hang around your brain like honky-tonk regulars. He released his newest of seven albums, “Safer in the Lee,” last month

ALMA amphitheater general house concert information

Reservations: To make your reservation, email erika@unm.edu. We have lots of space, but it is helpful if you reserve seats to make sure we have enough space available once you get here.

Address and contact information: The location is NE Heights of Albuquerque, near Supper Rock Park. The complete address will be sent once seats are reserved.

Seats: There are plenty of chairs/bench seats in our backyard amphitheater (or on my mom’s porch), but you are welcome to bring your favorite chair if you prefer. Bathrooms are available in the house.

Beverage and/or snacks: It’s fun when people bring a beverage and/or snacks to enjoy or to share, but don’t feel obligated. We’ll provide a few nice snacks and beverages, and a cooler of ice for others to use as well. etc. Come early for some social time before the concert.

Safety: There are steps and uneven surfaces in the yard and house, and the gravel path is uneven and difficult for wheelchairs or walkers and will require help. Please let us know if you need help. In the event of inclement weather, we will squeeze into the house.

Parking: Parking is available on the street, and all around the park. If you need special parking accommodation, let us know. There are a few spaces we can make available in the driveway. Please take care not to block driveways or fire hydrants.

