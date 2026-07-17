Kundalini Yoga Classes with Yogi Johnny Hoeft

Johnny Hoeft is bringing a series of Kundalini Yoga Classes to FUSION weekly from July 21–August 27. The first session will be the Age of Information on Tuesday, July 21, from 6–7:30 PM, at FUSION | The Cell.

Enter the ether through heightened awareness with yourself and the world around you. These courses are tailored toward the current time period to offer alignment and synchronized practice. We will go over tuning in, basic yoga sets, breath work, mantras, mudras, sound, meditation, prayer, and kriyas. Yoga classes are led by Yogi Johnny.