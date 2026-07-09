La Guitarra Flamenca de Gustavo Alonso López

Guitarist and composer Gustavo Alonso López presents an intimate evening of live Flamenco guitar in celebration of his third full-length studio album, Sonanta Con Metales. For this performance, Gustavo will reimagine works from each of his three albums for solo guitar.

About Sonanta Con Metales

Released in Spring of 2026 and created in collaboration with trumpeter Jay Roulston, Lopez’s newest record showcases Flamenco guitar in the context of a brass ensemble. Firmly grounded in the tradition and heritage of Spanish Flamenco, Sonanta Con Metales is also rooted in the lands of the American West. It was composed while Gustavo served as an Artist-In-Residence in Taos at the Helene Wurlitzer Foundation and draws on influences ranging from Flamenco to Jazz, film music, and Minimalism.

About the Artist

Gustavo Alonso López is a North American Flamenco guitarist and composer based in Walla Walla, WA. Born and raised in Idaho as the son of a Salvadoran immigrant, his music emerges from Flamenco’s grassroots oral tradition and the institutionalized Western notation system, borrows concepts from classical music and jazz, and blurs lines between composition and improvisation. Dismantling stereotypes and building cross-cultural dialogue and understanding through music are key elements of Gustavo’s creative practice. He has released three full-length studio albums, Punto Lejano (2014), Espasón (2023), and Sonanta Con Metales (2026). His work has received support from the Fulbright US Student Program, ArtWalla, The Helene Wurlitzer Foundation, Artist Trust, Audiosocket, and the Ucross Foundation. He also serves as a Studio Music Instructor in Guitar at Whitman College.

Click below for more information:

Artist Website: studioespason.com

Bandcamp: https://gustavoalonsolopez.bandcamp.com/music