Large Scale Animal Portrait Painting w/ Natalie Voelker

Let’s a paint a big animal portrait in a weekend! Even if you’ve never painted – or never painted in oils – this workshop will get you painting fast. You’ll learn the basics of painting in oils, from start to finish, with your favorite animal – pet or wild – as a subject. This is a skill-building class in a warm and welcoming environment. We’re going big (16×16 inches or bigger) for dramatic effect and bold brushwork. All levels, including brand new beginners, welcome.