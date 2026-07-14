Large Scale Animal Portrait Painting w/ Natalie Voelker
Large Scale Animal Portrait Painting w/ Natalie Voelker
Let’s a paint a big animal portrait in a weekend! Even if you’ve never painted – or never painted in oils – this workshop will get you painting fast. You’ll learn the basics of painting in oils, from start to finish, with your favorite animal – pet or wild – as a subject. This is a skill-building class in a warm and welcoming environment. We’re going big (16×16 inches or bigger) for dramatic effect and bold brushwork. All levels, including brand new beginners, welcome.
Harwood Art Center
$145-175
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Dec 13, 2026.
Event Supported By
Harwood Art Center
gallery@harwoodartcenter.org
Artist Group Info
Natalie Voelker
nataliedvoelker@gmail.com
Harwood Art Center
1114 7th Street N.W.Albuquerque, New Mexico 87120
5052426367
gallery@harwoodartcenter.org