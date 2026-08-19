Last Monday Poetry at Quirky
Last Monday Poetry at Quirky
Hosted on the last Monday of every month, this reading series features performance poetry from nationally noted Indie poets and showcases the work of local and regional voices from all backgrounds.
Just be there and sign up!
Our FEATURED READER for August is Luisa Vidaurre.
Vidaurre is a poet from the Rio Grande Valley of Deep South Texas who now lives in New York.
As always, our AWESOME Open Mic, hosted by Victory, follows our Feature!
NO COVER
NO PAY-for-PLAY
NOT A COMPETITION!
Free Speech - Multilingual work encouraged - LGBTQ+ embracing
Open to ALL, regardless of housing situation.
Quirky Books
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 31 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Quirky Used Books and More
patrickcovingtonabq@gmail.com
Quirky Books
120 Jefferson St. NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87108