Last Monday Poetry at Quirky

Hosted on the last Monday of every month, this reading series features performance poetry from nationally noted Indie poets and showcases the work of local and regional voices from all backgrounds.

Just be there and sign up!

Our FEATURED READER for August is Luisa Vidaurre.

Vidaurre is a poet from the Rio Grande Valley of Deep South Texas who now lives in New York.

As always, our AWESOME Open Mic, hosted by Victory, follows our Feature!

NO COVER

NO PAY-for-PLAY

NOT A COMPETITION!

Free Speech - Multilingual work encouraged - LGBTQ+ embracing

Open to ALL, regardless of housing situation.