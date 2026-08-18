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Last Monday Poetry at Quirky feat. Luisa Vidaurre

Last Monday Poetry at Quirky feat. Luisa Vidaurre

Hosted on the last Monday of every month, this reading series features performance poetry from nationally noted Indie poets and showcases the work of local and regional voices from all backgrounds.
Just be there and sign up!

Our FEATURED READER for August is Luisa Vidaurre, who is flying in from Albany, NY.

As always, our AWESOME Open Mic, hosted by Victory, follows our Feature!

NO COVER
NO PAY-for-PLAY
NOT A COMPETITION!
Free Speech - Multilingual work encouraged - LGBTQ+ embracing

Open to ALL, regardless of housing situation.

Quirky Books
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 31 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

HERCULES PUBLISHING
(505) 492-2948
patrickcovingtonabq@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Luisa Isabella Vidaurre
luisavidaurre07@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61577127402544
Quirky Books
120 Jefferson St. NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87108