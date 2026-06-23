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LECTURE: APS and the Future of Public Education

LECTURE: APS and the Future of Public Education

Dr. Antonio Gonzales, Deputy Supervisor of Operations at Albuquerque Public Schools, talks about APS, public education and what's ahead for the state's largest school district.

Albuquerque Museum
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Humanists New Mexico
7136145067
paul@humanistsnm.org
humanistsnm.org

Artist Group Info

Paul Babb
Albuquerque Museum
2000 Mountain Rd NW
Albuquerque , New Mexico 87104
(505) 243-7255
https://www.cabq.gov/artsculture/albuquerque-museum