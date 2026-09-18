LOOKS Campaign Premiere - Virtual Meeting on Appearance and Oral Health

A free virtual meeting opens the LOOKS campaign on 1 December 2026 at 10:00 Mountain Time (18:00 CET). It runs two hours, it is free and no registration is needed.

LOOKS is a documentary project about appearance and aesthetics whose factual foundation is oral health. The mouth is what a stranger reads first in a face, and it is also the subject the public hears about mostly through advertising.

The project treats this as an education problem rather than a beauty one. The meeting introduces the project, its mission and the material it makes public. The campaign includes a feature documentary and an online series, alongside a free educational section written for readers with no medical background.

Producer: Pawel Lipka, whose earlier credits include animation for The Garfield Show and visual effects for the feature film Suicide Room.

https://looksphilosophy.com/education