LOOKS Campaign Premiere - What a Face Says Before Anyone Speaks

On 1 December 2026 the LOOKS campaign opens with a free online meeting, 10:00 to 12:00 Mountain (18:00 to 20:00 CET), open to everyone without registration.

LOOKS asks how much a face decides about a person's life before its owner has said a word, and it declines both of the usual answers: that looks are everything, and that looks do not matter at all.

The factual ground of the project is oral health, and that is deliberate. The smile is the part of a face people judge most readily and understand least, and the mechanics behind it - how a bite develops, what it does to breathing and posture - almost never reach the public.

The meeting presents the project, its educational mission and the material it makes public. The campaign includes a feature documentary and an online series, alongside a free educational section open to all readers.

Produced by Pawel Lipka, whose earlier work includes animation for The Garfield Show and visual effects for the feature film Suicide Room. https://looksphilosophy.com/education