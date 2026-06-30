Los Ranchos Art Market Summer Celebration
Los Ranchos Art Market Summer Celebration
From: Los Ranchos Art Market
RE: Our Summer Art Festival will be held on Saturday,
July 18, 2026 from 8 AM-12 Noon at 6718 Rio Grande NW,
Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, NM.
This annual event will have the work of over thirty juried artisans on
display, with some of them doing demonstrations of their work during
the morning. We also will have food trucks, lavender products, Wildlife
Rescue Raptors demos, music and more!
We are connected to the Los Ranchos Grower’s Market and located in
the parking lot area next to the tennis courts in Hartnett Park.
For more information or to arrange an interview or news story of any of
our artisans, please contact:
1. Leslie Kranz at 505-250-3239, leslieykranz@gmail.com or
2. Patrice Kerr, 505-306-2267, pknaturgrl@yahoo.com