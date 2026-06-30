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Los Ranchos Art Market Summer Celebration

Los Ranchos Art Market Summer Celebration

From: Los Ranchos Art Market
RE: Our Summer Art Festival will be held on Saturday,
July 18, 2026 from 8 AM-12 Noon at 6718 Rio Grande NW,
Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, NM.
This annual event will have the work of over thirty juried artisans on
display, with some of them doing demonstrations of their work during
the morning. We also will have food trucks, lavender products, Wildlife
Rescue Raptors demos, music and more!
We are connected to the Los Ranchos Grower’s Market and located in
the parking lot area next to the tennis courts in Hartnett Park.
For more information or to arrange an interview or news story of any of
our artisans, please contact:
1. Leslie Kranz at 505-250-3239, leslieykranz@gmail.com or
2. Patrice Kerr, 505-306-2267, pknaturgrl@yahoo.com

Los Ranchos Art Market - Hartnett Park
07:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Los Ranchos Art Market
5052505787
parmbrecht@hotmail.com
https://www.thelosranchosartmarket.com/

Artist Group Info

pknaturgrl@yahoo.com
Los Ranchos Art Market - Hartnett Park
6718 Rio Grande Blvd NE
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico 87107
5052505787
parmbrecht@hotmail.com
https://www.thelosranchosartmarket.com/