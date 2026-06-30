Los Ranchos Art Market Summer Celebration

From: Los Ranchos Art Market

RE: Our Summer Art Festival will be held on Saturday,

July 18, 2026 from 8 AM-12 Noon at 6718 Rio Grande NW,

Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, NM.

This annual event will have the work of over thirty juried artisans on

display, with some of them doing demonstrations of their work during

the morning. We also will have food trucks, lavender products, Wildlife

Rescue Raptors demos, music and more!

We are connected to the Los Ranchos Grower’s Market and located in

the parking lot area next to the tennis courts in Hartnett Park.

For more information or to arrange an interview or news story of any of

our artisans, please contact:

1. Leslie Kranz at 505-250-3239, leslieykranz@gmail.com or

2. Patrice Kerr, 505-306-2267, pknaturgrl@yahoo.com