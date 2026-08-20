Mariachi Christmas
Mariachi Christmas
New Mexico’s favorite annual tradition returns! Ring in the holiday season with swirling dresses and trumpeting music. Mariachi Christmas, a showcase of the sights and sounds of Mexico at Christmas, fills Popejoy Hall with rich mariachi music and traditional ballet folklórico. Experience the show that has delighted audiences for over 25 years!
Popejoy Hall
$34-$83
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Popejoy Presents
(505) 277-9771
customerservice@popejoypresents.com
Popejoy Hall
203 Cornell Dr NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87106
(505) 277-8010
customerservice@popejoypresents.com