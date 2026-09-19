🍂 Safe Family Fun! Mesa del Sol Fall Festival and Costume Contest🍂

Looking for a fun, safe, and spooky way to celebrate autumn with the family? Come join us for The International School’s Monsters on the Mesa!! We are opening our doors to our wonderful Albuquerque neighbors for an evening of community fun, creative kids' activities, delicious food, and a Monster Fun Run!

When:Saturday, October 24th from 4:30 to 7:00 PM

Where: The International School at Mesa del Sol, 2000 Bobby Foster Rd, Albuquerque, NM

Activity hand stamps, raffle tickets and Haunted House entries available at the event (cash and digital payments accepted) or online (available soon)!

What’s Happening:

The Kids 1 mile Monsters on the Mesa Fun Run: a run around the International School at Mesa del Sol in costume.

Autumn Activity Zone: All-access hand stamps get unlimited entry to pumpkin painting, jump houses, mask crafting, a mystery touch box game, a spooky cake walk, a campus-wide scavenger hunt, and a pie eating contest!

The Haunted House: A very spooky walk-through haunted house in a Mesa del Sol Twilight Homes model home. Run by our Theater Team!

High-End Luxury Raffle: Buy tickets to win incredible themed baskets, including a local New Mexico staycation package, a gourmet international kitchen basket, a family game night bundle, and more! (Winner or representative required at the drawing!).

Harvest Photo Booth: Get a free beautiful or scary family photo taken against our autumn backdrop featuring local pumpkins, straw bales, and New Mexican ristras.

Costume Contest: With prizes for scariest (no blood, please), funniest, sparkliest, coolest, best, and most original costumes.

Delicious Food and Drinks: Served by the Travel Team!

All proceeds directly support our students and educational programs. Come grab dinner, let the kids burn off some energy, and celebrate the season with your local community!

We can't wait to see you there! 🍁

