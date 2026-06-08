N4Arts Farm to Easel Art & Ag Market
N4Arts Farm to Easel Art & Ag Market
🌱✨ Farm to Table is coming to life this summer! ✨🌱
Join N4Arts for the Farm to Easel Sunday Art & Ag Markets — a community series celebrating the journey from farm to plate! 🥕🎨🌻
Experience local harvests, student-grown plants, art workshops, music, and creative goods while connecting with our community. Mark your calendars for June 28, July 26 & August 23! 🌞
🧺 Calling all vendors!
Share your handmade creations, farm goods, produce, or unique offerings with our community! Reserve your booth today — vendor spots are available for $20 per event or $50 for all three markets. Sign up HERE: https://forms.gle/th4GcLE8MPD7aERf6
📩 Email info@n4arts.org to reserve your space!
📞 Questions? Call 505-373-1970
North Fourth Art Center
08:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
North Fourth Art Center
505-345-2872
info@northfourthnm.org
Artist Group Info
mariahl@nmc.aslacademy.com
North Fourth Art Center
4904 4th Street NWAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87107
505-345-2872
info@northfourthnm.org