N4Arts Farm to Easel Art & Ag Market

🌱✨ Farm to Table is coming to life this summer! ✨🌱

Join N4Arts for the Farm to Easel Sunday Art & Ag Markets — a community series celebrating the journey from farm to plate! 🥕🎨🌻

Experience local harvests, student-grown plants, art workshops, music, and creative goods while connecting with our community. Mark your calendars for June 28, July 26 & August 23! 🌞

🧺 Calling all vendors!

Share your handmade creations, farm goods, produce, or unique offerings with our community! Reserve your booth today — vendor spots are available for $20 per event or $50 for all three markets. Sign up HERE: https://forms.gle/th4GcLE8MPD7aERf6

📩 Email info@n4arts.org to reserve your space!

📞 Questions? Call 505-373-1970