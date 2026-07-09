N4Arts Farm to Easel Art & Ag Market
N4Arts Farm to Easel Art & Ag Market
Join us this summer to get a firsthand view of the exciting things happening at the North 4th Art Center. We will be showing-off art, music, food and other agricultural goods from our students, and would love to have you join us.
🗓️: July 26th, 8am-12pm (set up from 7am-8am)
📍: 4904 4th St. Nw. (Parking lot in front of the North Fourth Art Center, facing 4th Street just north of Griegos)
Are you a vendor? Sign up to sell your items HERE: bit.ly/3R4SA1W
North Fourth Art Center
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
North Fourth Art Center
505-345-2872
info@northfourthnm.org
Artist Group Info
mariahl@nmc.aslacademy.com
North Fourth Art Center
4904 4th Street NWAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87107
505-345-2872
info@northfourthnm.org