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New Mexico Philharmonic: Dvořák’s New World

New Mexico Philharmonic: Dvořák’s New World

Roberto Minczuk Music Director
Paul Huang violin

Montgomery: Starburst
Bernstein: Serenade (after Plato’s Symposium)
Dvořák: Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”

The NMPhil’s season opens with a vibrant blend of contemporary energy and timeless masterworks. Jessie Montgomery’s Starburst sets an exhilarating tone with its sparkling textures and propulsive rhythms. Leonard Bernstein’s lyrical and evocative Serenade (after Plato’s Symposium) follows, offering a captivating musical reflection on love and human connection, inspired by Plato’s philosophical dialogue and performed by violin virtuoso Paul Huang. The program concludes with Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9, “From the New World,” a powerful and deeply moving work shaped by the composer’s time in America, filled with unforgettable melodies and richly colored orchestration.

Popejoy Hall
$40 to $109
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New Mexico Philharmonic
(505) 323-4343
office@nmphil.org
https://nmphil.org/

Artist Group Info

Paul Huang
Popejoy Hall
203 Cornell Dr NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87106
(505) 277-8010
customerservice@popejoypresents.com
http://www.popejoypresents.com/