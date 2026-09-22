New Mexico Philharmonic: Festive & Dancing Strings
New Mexico Philharmonic: Festive & Dancing Strings
Roberto Minczuk Music Director
Musical Selections From:
Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 12
Elgar: Serenade for Strings
Sibelius: Andante Festivo
Nielsen: Little Suite
Holst: St. Paul’s Suite
Can four string instruments create an entire world of sound? Come find out as the NMPhil explores the colorful voices of the violin, viola, cello, and bass through selections by Mendelssohn, Sibelius, Nielsen, and Holst. Along the way, families will discover what makes a concerto, a symphony, and a suite, while hearing music that dances, sings, celebrates, and tells stories without words. Join us for this enjoyable musical adventure for listeners of all ages.
First Presbyterian Church, 215 Locust NE, Albuquerque, NM
Child $2, Adult Student (with ID) $10, General Admission $36
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
New Mexico Philharmonic
(505) 323-4343
office@nmphil.org
First Presbyterian Church, 215 Locust NE, Albuquerque, NM
215 Locust NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico