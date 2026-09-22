New Mexico Philharmonic: Festive & Dancing Strings

Roberto Minczuk Music Director

Musical Selections From:

Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 12

Elgar: Serenade for Strings

Sibelius: Andante Festivo

Nielsen: Little Suite

Holst: St. Paul’s Suite

Can four string instruments create an entire world of sound? Come find out as the NMPhil explores the colorful voices of the violin, viola, cello, and bass through selections by Mendelssohn, Sibelius, Nielsen, and Holst. Along the way, families will discover what makes a concerto, a symphony, and a suite, while hearing music that dances, sings, celebrates, and tells stories without words. Join us for this enjoyable musical adventure for listeners of all ages.