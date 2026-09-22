New Mexico Philharmonic: Festive & Dancing Strings in the Morning

Roberto Minczuk Music Director

Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 12

Elgar: Serenade for Strings

Sibelius: Andante Festivo

Nielsen: Little Suite

Holst: St. Paul’s Suite

Felix Mendelssohn wrote his remarkable String Symphony No. 12 during his teenage years, a work that is both captivating and a glimpse of the genius yet to come. From the joyful exuberance of Holst’s St. Paul’s Suite and Nielsen’s Little Suite to the noble beauty of Sibelius’s Andante Festivo and the sparkling virtuosity of Elgar’s Serenade for Strings, enjoy a morning showcasing the warmth, brilliance, and expressive range of the NMPhil string section in music spanning two centuries.