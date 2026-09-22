New Mexico Philharmonic: Festive & Dancing Strings in the Morning
New Mexico Philharmonic: Festive & Dancing Strings in the Morning
Roberto Minczuk Music Director
Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 12
Elgar: Serenade for Strings
Sibelius: Andante Festivo
Nielsen: Little Suite
Holst: St. Paul’s Suite
Felix Mendelssohn wrote his remarkable String Symphony No. 12 during his teenage years, a work that is both captivating and a glimpse of the genius yet to come. From the joyful exuberance of Holst’s St. Paul’s Suite and Nielsen’s Little Suite to the noble beauty of Sibelius’s Andante Festivo and the sparkling virtuosity of Elgar’s Serenade for Strings, enjoy a morning showcasing the warmth, brilliance, and expressive range of the NMPhil string section in music spanning two centuries.
First Presbyterian Church, 215 Locust NE, Albuquerque, NM
Students (with ID) $10, $31, $41, $53
10:45 AM - 12:30 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
New Mexico Philharmonic
(505) 323-4343
office@nmphil.org
First Presbyterian Church, 215 Locust NE, Albuquerque, NM
215 Locust NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico