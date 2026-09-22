New Mexico Philharmonic: Olga Plays Grieg
New Mexico Philharmonic: Olga Plays Grieg
Nimrod David Pfeffer conductor (Music Director candidate)
Olga Kern piano
Yoshimatsu: Sinfonia in Birds: To the Birds of Youth
Grieg: Piano Concerto
Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5
The NMPhil explores the many faces of love and fate in this emotionally charged program. Olga Kern returns to the Popejoy stage to take on Edvard Grieg’s fiery, lyrical, Schumann-influenced piano concerto. Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony journeys from darkness to triumph with sweeping lyricism and commanding orchestral writing. The program opens with Takashi Yoshimatsu’s Sinfonia in Birds: To the Birds of Youth, a playful, avian-inspired mini-symphony that sets a vivid and imaginative tone.
Popejoy Hall
$40 to $109
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
New Mexico Philharmonic
(505) 323-4343
office@nmphil.org
Popejoy Hall
203 Cornell Dr NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87106
(505) 277-8010
customerservice@popejoypresents.com