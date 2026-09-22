New Mexico Philharmonic: Olga Plays Grieg

Nimrod David Pfeffer conductor (Music Director candidate)

Olga Kern piano

Yoshimatsu: Sinfonia in Birds: To the Birds of Youth

Grieg: Piano Concerto

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5

The NMPhil explores the many faces of love and fate in this emotionally charged program. Olga Kern returns to the Popejoy stage to take on Edvard Grieg’s fiery, lyrical, Schumann-influenced piano concerto. Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony journeys from darkness to triumph with sweeping lyricism and commanding orchestral writing. The program opens with Takashi Yoshimatsu’s Sinfonia in Birds: To the Birds of Youth, a playful, avian-inspired mini-symphony that sets a vivid and imaginative tone.