New Mexico Philharmonic: Young Musical Stars Play Tchaikovsky & Schumann
New Mexico Philharmonic: Young Musical Stars Play Tchaikovsky & Schumann
Roberto Minczuk, Music Director
Alicia Peng, violin
Sowmya Sankaran, piano
Schumann: Piano Concerto in a minor, I. Allegro affettuoso
Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D major, I. Allegro moderato
Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3
Prokofiev: Classical Symphony
Celebrate the artistry of the next generation of musicians as the Jackie McGehee Young Artists’ Competition winners perform beloved concerto movements by Tchaikovsky and Schumann. The program also features Beethoven’s dramatic Leonore Overture No. 3, the third of four overtures he composed for his opera Fidelio. The afternoon concludes with Prokofiev’s sparkling Classical Symphony, a witty and affectionate tribute to the musical styles of an earlier era.
National Hispanic Cultural Center
$34, $44, $54, $78
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
New Mexico Philharmonic
(505) 323-4343
office@nmphil.org
National Hispanic Cultural Center
1701 4th St. SWAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87102
505-724-4771