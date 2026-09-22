New Mexico Philharmonic: Young Musical Stars Play Tchaikovsky & Schumann

Roberto Minczuk, Music Director

Alicia Peng, violin

Sowmya Sankaran, piano

Schumann: Piano Concerto in a minor, I. Allegro affettuoso

Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D major, I. Allegro moderato

Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3

Prokofiev: Classical Symphony

Celebrate the artistry of the next generation of musicians as the Jackie McGehee Young Artists’ Competition winners perform beloved concerto movements by Tchaikovsky and Schumann. The program also features Beethoven’s dramatic Leonore Overture No. 3, the third of four overtures he composed for his opera Fidelio. The afternoon concludes with Prokofiev’s sparkling Classical Symphony, a witty and affectionate tribute to the musical styles of an earlier era.