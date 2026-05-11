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NM Philharmonic: Schumann & Mahler’s Fifth

NM Philharmonic: Schumann & Mahler’s Fifth

Roberto Minczuk Music Director
Karen Gomyo violin

Schumann Violin Concerto
Mahler Symphony No. 5

The NMPhil closes its monumental 15th Anniversary Season with an evening of profound emotional depth and musical brilliance, acclaimed violinist Karen Gomyo returns to perform Schumann’s rarely heard Violin Concerto, a deeply personal work rediscovered in the 20th century and celebrated for its lyrical beauty and introspective character. The program culminates in Mahler’s Symphony No. 5, a monumental journey from darkness to light. From its iconic funeral march to the transcendent Adagietto, the symphony unfolds as a sweeping and deeply moving orchestral experience. Music Director Roberto Minczuk conducts.

Popejoy Hall
$41.50 to $102.50
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New Mexico Philharmonic
(505) 323-4343
office@nmphil.org
https://nmphil.org/
Popejoy Hall
203 Cornell Dr NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87106
(505) 277-8010
customerservice@popejoypresents.com
http://www.popejoypresents.com/