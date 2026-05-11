NM Philharmonic: Schumann & Mahler’s Fifth
NM Philharmonic: Schumann & Mahler’s Fifth
Roberto Minczuk Music Director
Karen Gomyo violin
Schumann Violin Concerto
Mahler Symphony No. 5
The NMPhil closes its monumental 15th Anniversary Season with an evening of profound emotional depth and musical brilliance, acclaimed violinist Karen Gomyo returns to perform Schumann’s rarely heard Violin Concerto, a deeply personal work rediscovered in the 20th century and celebrated for its lyrical beauty and introspective character. The program culminates in Mahler’s Symphony No. 5, a monumental journey from darkness to light. From its iconic funeral march to the transcendent Adagietto, the symphony unfolds as a sweeping and deeply moving orchestral experience. Music Director Roberto Minczuk conducts.
Popejoy Hall
$41.50 to $102.50
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
New Mexico Philharmonic
(505) 323-4343
office@nmphil.org
Popejoy Hall
203 Cornell Dr NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87106
(505) 277-8010
customerservice@popejoypresents.com