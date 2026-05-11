NM Philharmonic: Schumann & Mahler’s Fifth

Roberto Minczuk Music Director

Karen Gomyo violin

Schumann Violin Concerto

Mahler Symphony No. 5

The NMPhil closes its monumental 15th Anniversary Season with an evening of profound emotional depth and musical brilliance, acclaimed violinist Karen Gomyo returns to perform Schumann’s rarely heard Violin Concerto, a deeply personal work rediscovered in the 20th century and celebrated for its lyrical beauty and introspective character. The program culminates in Mahler’s Symphony No. 5, a monumental journey from darkness to light. From its iconic funeral march to the transcendent Adagietto, the symphony unfolds as a sweeping and deeply moving orchestral experience. Music Director Roberto Minczuk conducts.